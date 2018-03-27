Mahira Khan finally gets hold of Fawad Khan for a Humsafar reunion picture

Humsafar co-stars and Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan had a little reunion on Monday. Mahira posted a picture with him on Twitter and they both are championing their teams, which are a part of Pakistan Super League .

“Hogaya chase #PSL2018 #fatsosofMJ,” she captioned the photo. Both of them are enjoying the Pakistan Super League as two very competitive patrons of their teams. Her caption also carries forward the good-humoured jibe she took at Fawad last month at the opening ceremony, mocking him and his team for not being able to ‘chase’. “Fawad nahin hota tum se chase (Fawad, you can’t chase),” she had said at the end of a match. “Karne waley bolte kam hain (Those who take action, don’t talk about it),” he had replied.

Also joining them in the selfie is Hamza Ali Abbasi. The trio will soon be seen together in upcoming movie, Maula Jatt 2.

Fawad and Mahira are one of the most loved television couples. They appeared together in 2011’s popular show, Humsafar as Khirad and Ashar.

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in Humsafar.

Fawad has worked in three Hindi films so far, Khoobsurat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor and Sons. Mahira made her Bollywood debut last year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

