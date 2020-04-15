e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Maidan producers had created Rs 7 cr stadium for shoot, set will have to be recreated if lockdown continues till it rains: report

Maidan producers had created Rs 7 cr stadium for shoot, set will have to be recreated if lockdown continues till it rains: report

While Ajay Devgn and crew were set to begin shooting from March 21, the stadium had been turned into a film set with toilets and make-up rooms etc.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn in a poster of Maidan.
Ajay Devgn in a poster of Maidan.
         

Makers of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s Maidan may have to incur major losses as they had an entire stadium readied for the shooting of climax scenes in the movie. A stadium, in the western suburb of Mumbai, had been turned into a film set, at a reported cost of Rs 7 crore, to film the football sequences for the drama, starting March 21 with around 100 crew members.

A Mid Day report has claimed producers of Maidan are in for a major loss as they had rented over a dozen acres of the plot for two months but the shoot was called off on March 16, in the wake of the industry shutdown

It also quoted a source as saying, “Amit R Sharma [director] was to shoot the last schedule, which focused on all the football matches that will be shown in the film. The set was complete with toilets, make-up rooms and a PCR [production control room] in place. With the set standing unused, there will be a considerable financial setback. If exposed to rains (in case the lockdown is extended beyond May 3), the set will need a complete overhaul. Plus, the schedule requires foreign actors and technicians. Their availability will depend on the condition in their countries. Coordinating everything will be a logistical nightmare.”

Also read: Mahhi Vij is in tears as she kisses daughter Tara, thanks her mother for giving her ‘this life’. Watch video

About the film, producer Boney Kapoor had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The players on the ground are a comparatively new lot. Some of them are football players. They have been trained in the game for the last six months and have now become good footballers. We will be shooting in Kolkata also, as it is the main hub of football and the state has a history attached to it.”

Maidan is directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma of Badhai Ho fame and has been produced by Boney, Akash Chawla and Arunava Roy Sengupta with Zee Studios as presenters. It also stars national award winning actor Keerthi Suresh, Badhai Ho actor Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel, Boman Irani and Johnny Lever.

Mary Kom and Neerja writer Saiwayn Quadras had done the screenplay while Pink writer Ritesh Shah has written its dialogues.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal highway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
India’s districts to be divided into Covid-19 hotspots, green zones
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Coronavirus update:Cases inch towards 12,000 in India, 392 deaths reported
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
Driving in India down 80% in April, walking falls 75%: Apple Maps report
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
5 things you need to know about the iPhone SE 2
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Michael Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news