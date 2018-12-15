Main Badiya to Selfish: 5 songs from 2018 that made us bleed through our ears

It’s that blessed time of the year again when we look back at all the beautiful memories we made, the challenges we overcame and the dreams we achieved. However, in this big bloom of sweet and nice things, there are always a few turds sprinkled about, rising up a nasty stink.

In every aspect of life, be it politics, sports, judiciary or entertainment, there were a few great things that need to be appreciated at the year end. However, like the pessimists that we are, here is beginning things on a sour note.

To flag off our revisit to all that happened in the movie world in 2018, we decided to start on a precautionary note for the year that is to come: what songs ‘not’ to make.

Like every year, the worst movies were again the biggest reservoirs of horrible songs that should not have seen the light of day. With help from their whacky lyrics or senseless videos, these are the songs that made it to our list of the worst songs we heard this year:

1. Selfish, Race 3

Aao Ji, Mera Haath Thaamo Ji

Mere Sang Sang Chalo Aur, Vaha Baitho Na

Aur Thoda, Vaha Tasaali Se

Apne Khyalaat Ko, Share Karo Na

Ah! Salman Khan’s Race 3 was bound to make an early appearance on this list. With lyrics written by Bhai himself, the song has 1,59,000 dislikes on YouTube. With the lyrics that tell you to literally take a seat and preach selfishness, the song shoves the singing career of Bhai’s rumoured girlfriend down our throats while ruining Atif Aslam’s. Stop trying to make Iulia Vantur happen, it’s not gonna happen.

Bhai, if these are your ‘khayalat,’ please don’t ‘share’ them in the future.

2. Main Badhiya, Sanju

Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya

Shaadi kar le saanwariya

Phootengi phir phuljhadiyan

Badhiya badhiyaaan

Annoying lyrics, annoying singing and annoying video. I have never moved faster than to find the TV remote whenever this song comes on. Sunidhi Chaudhan makes you bleed through your ears with that horrible nasal voice, perhaps her impression of what yesteryear’s singers used to sound like. She couldn’t have been more wrong.

The only silver lining, at least the guy in the song is being responsible:

Main bhi badhiya tu bhi badhiya

Par pahle dhoondon naukariya

Phodenge phir phuljhaldiya

Badhiya badhiya

3. Gold Tamba, Batti Gul Meter Chalu

When you getting Gabbar

Why go for Sambha?

When you getting gold

Why go for tamba?

Where do we even start with this one? The senseless lyrics, the cringeworthy video or the music that seems lifted straight out of a raging kanwad’s truck? Again, at least the song preaches safe sex:

Akkad bakkad baaki pencil mein rubber

Ho baby use the rubber

4. Tera Ghata, Gajendra Verma

Isme tera ghata

Mera kuch nahi jata

Zyada pyaar ho jata

Toh main seh nahi pata

Diljale aashiqs rejoice! There is something for all you whiners out there to make your anthem. And guess what? It requires no talent to sing it either. Isn’t it weird though how he made a song about someone else’s loss when uska kuch nai jaata?

5. Nain Phisal Gaye, Welcome To New York

Haal badal gaya

Chaal badal gayi

Tie ki tarah tere coat se latak gayi re



Joda aisa khil gaya re

Jodi aisi mil gayi re

Tere daaman se meri choli lo sil gayi re

Salman Khan makes a comeback on this list with his pulsating muscles and a Sonakshi Sinha who can’t stop undressing him with her eyes. What is more difficult? Watching the video or listening to the song?

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 17:40 IST