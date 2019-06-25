Malaika Arora and son Arhaan go for a salon session, Sonakshi Sinha walks the ramp in new hairdo. See pics

A lot of Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently. Former reality show judge and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora visited a salon with son Arhaan. Both made an exit while running their hands through their hair. She was spotted at a gym in the morning as well.

Dia Mirza, who just saw the release of her web series Kaafir, was seen at a spa in Bandra. Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday was spotted in Versova. Huma Qureshi, who just made her digital debut with web series Leila, and Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor were also spotted in the area.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently working on Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra and was spotted at a dance class. He has two more films in his kitty -- Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh and Shershah with Kiara Advani.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp in a shimmery beige gown at a show and sported a new hairdo. She recently released the trailer of her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana

Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat along with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others are busy promoting their web series, Booo Sabki Phategi. It is set to release on Alt Balaji on June 27.

Among others spotted in the city were Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita and Anupam Kher. The trio was seen on a dinner outing at a restaurant on Sunday. Parineeti Chopra was also spotted in the city.

