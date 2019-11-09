Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan share special birthday wishes for son Arhaan: ‘My baby boy turns 17’

bollywood

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have shared precious birthday wishes for their son Arhaan on social media. Arhaan turns 17 on Saturday.

Malaika shared a photo collage of their picture from when Arhaan was just a baby and when he grew up into a handsome young man. “N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it,” she wrote with the picture collage.

Arbaaz shared multiple pictures of Arhaan with his many friends as they celebrated his big day. “17 today,” he captioned the post. Malaika shared more pictures of Arhaan cutting his birthday cake and another throwback childhood picture.

Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998. They were seen together in the music video for Sukhwinder Singh and Shubha Mudgal’s Pyaar Ke Geet a year after they got married. They welcomed Arhaan into their lives in 2002 and got divorced two years ago in 2017.

The two still meet up every now and then at parties and family events. Arbaaz and Arhaan attended the launch of Malaika’s yoga studio as well. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika judges several reality shows such as India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model. She recently talked about the bias she has faced in the industry for her dark complexion. “I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there,” Malaika said in an episode of Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha Season 4.

She said that she doesn’t care about trolls either. “Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty,” she said.

