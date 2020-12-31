Malaika Arora does yoga on Goa vacation, Kim Sharma shares pictures from Sunburn festival. See them here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:55 IST

Malaika Arora is vacationing with sister Amrita Arora, actor Kim Sharma and friends in Goa ahead of the New Year and their pictures and videos are proof that they are set to welcome 2020 with a bang. They attended the Sunburn festival in Goa which started on December 27.

Malaika’s sister and former actor Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak and actor Kim Sharma have also accompanied her to Goa. Amrita posted a group picture on day three of their holiday on Instagram and captioned it, “Goa times”. The picture shows Malaika in a tiny black top and metallic-hued pants along with Native American headgear, standing next to Amrita, who is in a black top and denim shorts. Amrita’s husband Shakeel is on the extreme right in the picture.

Malaika Arora and friends do yoga in Goa.

Malaika Arora is chilling in Goa these days.

Malaika shared a boomerang video of them doing yoga by the poolside in her Instagram stories. She also posted a selfie of herself wearing the Native American headgear and captioned it, “Create. Don’t Hate.”

Kim also shared a solo picture of herself having fun at the electronic dance festival and wrote, “Last #saturday of the decade . I made it count #vacaymode #aboutlastnight.” The actor, who broke up with actor Harshvardhan Rane this year, posted a note on her Instagram account amid the countdown to 2020. It read, “The biggest lesson I learned this year is to not force anything; conversations, friendships, relationships, attention, love. Anything forced is just not worth fighting for, whatever flows flows, what crashes crashes. It is what it is.”

Malaika also had a few firsts this year. She made her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor official on his birthday in June by wishing him with a romantic picture from their New York vacation. She had written, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

