Malaika Arora on making happy, makeup free appearances: ‘This comes from being in a good space, mentally, physically and emotionally’

Actor Malaika Arora has reportedly said that the reason for her glow even without makeup in her many public appearances is because she is happy with her personal and professional life.

Asked how she manages to glow without makeup at the age of 45, Malaika told Times of India, “I guess this comes from being in a good space, mentally, physically and emotionally. I would also say that it’s yoga and meditation. It has given me direction and understanding in life. I am in a space in my personal and professional lives which I am very happy about. That is what reflects on the inside and the outside.”

Malaika Arora seen at Bandra in Mumbai, on June 22. ( IANS )

Malaika, a mother to 16-year-old Arhaan, has always been a fitness enthusiast and her workout videos often go viral on social media. In her latest post, she shared pictures from her workout session on Tuesday and wrote, “#malaikasmondaymotivation ...today I am grateful that yoga has changed my life for the better,not only by making me healthier but also by changing my perspective of life ... @thedivayoga @sarvesh_shashi @reebokindia”



Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the couple made the announcement in May this year. Arjun and Malaika posed together at the premiere of his latest release, India’s Most Wanted and Arjun later said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan for 19 years. They mutually agreed to part ways in 2017. Arbaaz, too, is in relationship with Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz has been open about it and officially announced it in March this year saying, “I unhesitatingly admit that Giorgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 12:41 IST