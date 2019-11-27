Malaika Arora’s uber-glam pics have Rahul Khanna worried: ‘Wouldn’t want to be in charge of ironing that’

bollywood

Actor Malaika Arora’s Instagram page is a busy place. The actor and fitness enthusiast routinely puts out glamorous pictures of herself and latest lot will certain set the standards rather high. One of the pictures has generated quite a few interesting comments, one being from actor Rahul Khanna.

Malaika, on Tuesday, uploaded three rather glamorous pictures of herself, where she is wearing a shimmery silver gown. In one of them, she poses holding on to a huge silvery grey sheet in the background. The cloth behind looked all crumpled. The picture prompted actor Dia Mirza to exclaim in wonder as she declared “Oh my dear goddess” while Rahul cheekily wrote how he “wouldn’t want to be in charge of ironing that!”

Apart from photo and magazine shoots, Malaika routinely put out pictures from her personal life too. Sharing a collage picture with her son Arhaan, one when he was just a little boy and another more recent picture, she wrote: “N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it.”

In November too, paparazzi caught her arriving at a venue with her parents in an auto and not her regular car. Malaika recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and posted pictures. She had also put out pictures from Diwali celebrations. The picture included her parents, her sister Amrita Arora with her husband and sons.

In a recent interview, Malaika had mentioned how she had been categorised as dark skinned when she entered the film industry. A report in IANS quoted her as saying, “I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there.”

“Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty.”

