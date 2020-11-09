Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his 18th birthday with adorable video, spot Arbaaz Khan’s cameo

bollywood

As her son Arhaan turned 18 on Monday, Malaika Arora wished him with a sweet video. She took to Instagram to share a montage of their pictures together, from when he was a baby to recent ones.

One of the photos featured Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, who is Arhaan’s father. Another picture featured her mother Joyce Arora and sister Amrita Arora. “Our baby boy turns 18,” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart emoji.

Bipasha Basu, one of Malaika’s partners in her lifestyle brand, commented, “God bless.” Fans also showered love, with many of them dropping heart emojis on the post. “Happy birthday to your baby boy,” one wrote.

Malaika also took to Instagram stories to share glimpses from Arhaan’s grand birthday celebrations. In one of the pictures, the words “Arhaans #18” could be seen lit up. Another photo suggested a tropical-themed birthday, as the words ‘Happy birthday Arhaan’ were written on a placard with a tropical print border. Pineapples were used for decoration. Their dog, Casper, could be seen looking all excited in another picture.

Malaika and Arbaaz were granted divorce in May 2017, after months of living separately. In an earlier interview, she had revealed their son Arhaan’s reaction to the divorce.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Malaika had said, “I would want to see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting and far more happy. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than what we were in our marriage.”

She had added, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling’.”

