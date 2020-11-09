e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his 18th birthday with adorable video, spot Arbaaz Khan’s cameo

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on his 18th birthday with adorable video, spot Arbaaz Khan’s cameo

Malaika Arora shared a cute video to wish her son, Arhaan, as he turned 18 on Monday. Her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, also featured in the clip. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 14:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan with their son, Arhaan, in a still from the video.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan with their son, Arhaan, in a still from the video.
         

As her son Arhaan turned 18 on Monday, Malaika Arora wished him with a sweet video. She took to Instagram to share a montage of their pictures together, from when he was a baby to recent ones.

One of the photos featured Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, who is Arhaan’s father. Another picture featured her mother Joyce Arora and sister Amrita Arora. “Our baby boy turns 18,” she wrote in her caption, along with a heart emoji.

Bipasha Basu, one of Malaika’s partners in her lifestyle brand, commented, “God bless.” Fans also showered love, with many of them dropping heart emojis on the post. “Happy birthday to your baby boy,” one wrote.

 
View this post on Instagram

Our baby boy turns 18♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika also took to Instagram stories to share glimpses from Arhaan’s grand birthday celebrations. In one of the pictures, the words “Arhaans #18” could be seen lit up. Another photo suggested a tropical-themed birthday, as the words ‘Happy birthday Arhaan’ were written on a placard with a tropical print border. Pineapples were used for decoration. Their dog, Casper, could be seen looking all excited in another picture.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Malaika and Arbaaz were granted divorce in May 2017, after months of living separately. In an earlier interview, she had revealed their son Arhaan’s reaction to the divorce.

Also read | Neha Kakkar reveals love story with Rohanpreet Singh: ‘He was the cutest boy I had ever come across, the attraction was strong’

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Malaika had said, “I would want to see my child in a happy environment than be subjected to an environment that is completely disruptive. With time, my child is far more accepting and far more happy. He can see that we both as individuals are far more happy than what we were in our marriage.”

She had added, “He did actually turn around one day and he did say that to me, ‘Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai
Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
Posters declare Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM day before counting of votes
Posters declare Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM day before counting of votes
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In