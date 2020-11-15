Mandira Bedi celebrates first Diwali with daughter Tara, Kapil Sharma shares family pics featuring daughter Anayra

bollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 16:06 IST

Many TV and film stars celebrated Diwali with their loved ones and shared pictures on social media. Actor and host Mandira Bedi shared a picture with her adopted daughter Tara, while Kapil Sharma shared a family picture with his daughter Anayra, his wife Ginni and his mother.

Mandira’s picture showed the three of them - her son Vir, Tara and the actor. They were all dressed in festive wear, with Tara looking cute in two small ponytails and a pink and blue silk ghagra choli.

Kapil Sharma too took to share three pictures from his family. One was a group picture of all four from his family including wife Ginni Chatrath, mother and his daughter Anayra. Sharing the pictures, he wrote: “A very Happy Diwali from me and my family to you and yours.” The picture showed all of them twinning in black.

Actor and host Neha Dhupia shared a bunch of pictures with husband Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr and other family members. She wrote: “From all of ours to all of yours” flaunting a bright Masaba Gupta creation.

Model and actor Milind Soman also shared a couple of pictures from his family celebrations with wife Ankita and wrote: “Think good, speak good, do good, and mostly, my reminder to ME is mind your own business, have faith in the fairness of the world and believe in yourself Do the best you can with sincerity and honesty, no more is necessary! Happy Diwali everyday.”

While Sonam Kapoor, who is in London, shared a throwback with her family spoke about festivals are about celebrating with the entire family, Neena Gupta posted a pretty picture of herself in festive colours.

