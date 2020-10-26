Mandira Bedi welcomes daughter into family, Priyanka Chopra says she has ‘left a lot of things unfinished’ in her life

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:22 IST

Kangana Ranaut targets Uddhav Thackeray’s ganja fields comment: ‘Why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has gone all out against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after he defended his state and launched a veiled attack on Kangana and Himachal Pradesh, calling it the place where “ganja” is cultivated.

Mandira Bedi adopts 4-year-old daughter, introduces her as Tara ‘with eyes that sparkle like stars’. See pic

Mandira Bedi was over the moon as she welcomed a new addition to the family - a daughter. The actor and husband Rraj Kaushal adopted the four-year-old girl in July and have now introduced her to the world as Tara Bedi Kaushal. They already have a son, Vir.

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the first time as she wishes fans on Dussehra, see here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of Dussehra. This is the first time she has shared pictures with him since the time she announced their wedding date.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik says Salman Khan’s family loved FIR: ‘Salim uncle had invited me over for lunch’

After turning down previous seasons of Bigg Boss, actor Kavita Kaushik finally decided to take up the popular show this year. She entered with a bang on Sunday night, along with fellow wild card contestants Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit.

Priyanka Chopra reveals what she has learnt about husband Nick Jonas after spending so much time with him during lockdown

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next big Hollywood project, The Matrix 4 in Europe and is glad to be back on a film set. The actor feels glad to have spent so much time with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home during lockdown and says that she is still in love with him after spending all her time in the recent months with him.

