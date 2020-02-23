e-paper
Manoj Bajpayee celebrates wedding anniversary, daughter's 9th birthday with heartwarming post. See here

Manoj Bajpayee celebrates wedding anniversary, daughter’s 9th birthday with heartwarming post. See here

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Sunday celebrated double happiness of his daughter Ava Nayla's ninth birthday and his wedding anniversary with actor Neha by sharing a heart-warming post.

bollywood Updated: Feb 23, 2020 15:02 IST
Asian News International
Manoj Bajpayee poses with his wife and daughter.
The Padma Shri Awardee shared a couple of pictures in the post featuring his daughter and a family selfie. He wrote, "And she turn 9 today...!!!love you, Ava, to eternity always!!! It's our marriage anniversary too!!! Celebrating life!! Forever thankful for our blessings!!!"

 

In the first two pictures shared by the 50-year-old actor, Ava is seen in party mode as she holds balloons in her hands, while in the second picture the birthday girl is seen posing along with huge birthday presents.

The third picture captures a lovely family moment where Manoj is seen along with wife Neha and daughter Ava as they smile looking at the camera.

Manoj was last seen in 2019 film Sonchiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi and Pednekar and Amazon's web series The Family Man. The actor is now gearing up for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh.

