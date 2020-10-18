e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee criticises star system in Bollywood, says his films got ‘step-motherly treatment’

Manoj Bajpayee criticises star system in Bollywood, says his films got ‘step-motherly treatment’

Manoj Bajpayee said that the star system in Bollywood does not promote quality content, as small films often get sidelined. He added that young stars are backing good content now.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manoj Bajpayee said that his films have been sidelined.
Manoj Bajpayee said that his films have been sidelined.
         

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee feels that the star system in Bollywood is detrimental to quality cinema, and cited the example of exhibitors and distributors prioritising stars over the content of a film.

Manoj said that small films are often given ‘step-motherly treatment’ when the focus is on stars and that his films have faced this. He added that OTT platforms will not necessarily end the star system and hoped that new talent continues to be encouraged.

In an interview with The Times of India, Manoj said, “As far as the star system is concerned, it has done more damage than good to the quality and content. Now the young stars are focusing again on the content. When the exhibitors and distributors start concentrating on stars what happens is the quality films and small films start getting step-motherly treatment. My films have faced this.”

“Whether it is cinema viewing or OTT or TV, people will find their stars. They find their favourites and they become their star. How big those stars will be? Will they be big like the ones we have since COVID-19 came in? I don’t know. I just hope that the star system doesn’t become an obstruction to the new upcoming talents,” he added.

Also read | Udit Narayan was ‘shocked’ when son Aditya Narayan announced marriage plans, gave him one advice: ‘If something goes wrong...’

Manoj has had two digital releases during the lockdown. He was seen in the Netflix original film Mrs Serial Killer, directed by Shirish Kunder, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Mohit Raina. His other release was Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle on Sony Liv, in which he played the titular role of a terminally-ill retired police officer.

Manoj will be seen next in Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film, touted to be ‘an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on the hunt’, is scheduled for a Diwali release in theatres.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In