e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t have any problem being an outsider in Bollywood, I love it

Manoj Bajpayee: I don’t have any problem being an outsider in Bollywood, I love it

Actor Manoj Bajpayee says his goal when he entered the film industry was never to be able to buy an apartment or luxury car, but just to be known as the actor that he is.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2020 14:35 IST
Rishabh SuriNew Delhi
Rishabh SuriNew Delhi
Hindustan Times
Actor Manoj Bajpayee started his career with Drohkaal in 1994.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee started his career with Drohkaal in 1994.
         

Amid talks of insider vs outsider, actor Manoj Bajpayee says he chooses to be the latter. Even after a three decade long career, having won acclaim, he says he chooses to be on the “fringe” of the film industry.

“Being an insider means looking for validation, I am not interested in anybody’s validation or approval, the only person who does that is me. I am the biggest critic of myself, and only I know what I want to do with myself. When you are on the fringe, there is a lot of liberation and freedom you feel. I have never complained, I am still there and will always be. Being an insider means too many things I either don’t agree with, or don’t have the time to indulge in,” tell us the 51-year-old Padma Shri. 

Asked to elaborate on what those things are, he jokes, “I will write a book some day.”

But on a serious note, on the fact that his name crops up when asked to say which outsider made it big, he adds, “The biggest outsider examples are Akshay kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, those are the people who were outsiders and became insiders. I have been an outsider, and I love to be that in the industry. I will still keep doing my work the way I want to do it, I don’t have any problem in being an outsider, because it gives me a lot of freedom to do what I want to, as there is no expectation from you, be at the box office, awards.”

His journey has been a tough one, and Bajpayee has been more than vocal when asked about it. But there was bound to be some point when after facing so many obstacles, he would have wanted to quit it all. Did he have any back up plan if acting didn’t work out? He replies in negative.

“One thing was sure, I was not going to go back, and not going to change my profession. I was very sure, that if I have to do a street play on some nukkad, I will still be an actor. The madness or passion was about the craft, it was never about a Mercedes car or an apartment. Everything that I have earned was not planned, nor it existed in my mind, it was all a by product. Today, if I get the money I ask for, it’s not that I worked for it, I worked simply to be known as the actor that I am,” explains Bajpayee.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Hathras to meet gang-rape victim’s family members
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
‘Politics, not for justice’: Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Hathras
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In