Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota trailer: Meet Matunga ka superhero who flubs Uri’s superhit dialogue. Watch video

Despite Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish and Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One -- or maybe because of them -- the discerning audience in India has never been satisfied with the superhero films made in India. We obsess over DCEU and MCU and give short shrift to Bhavesh Joshi when he walks into our lives. Can the aptly named Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota change the status quo?

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film features Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jimit Trivedi and Gulshan Deviah in important roles.

The film revolves around the story of a man with a rare disorder - congenital insensitivity to pain - which prevents him from feeling any pain, hence the notion of ‘superpower’. The trailer also introduces Radhika as the feisty Supri and Gulshan as the quirky villain.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been doing the rounds of various film festivals around the world and the latest trailer takes the fact into account -- it opens up with a dig on the festival tag for the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Vasan Bala had earlier spoken about how he had to walk out of a narration to a producer because his wife was giving birth to their daughter at the time. Talking about the interesting times and coincidences, Vasan had earlier said, “Fatherhood is the best thing to have happened to anyone. Saiba has grown up with the film. The pre-production, the shooting and with her mother editing the film with her on the lap and sometimes feeding; Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a special film.”

Produced by RSVP movies, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota hits the screens on March 21. Here is the earlier trailer of the film that was released last year prior to the festival:

