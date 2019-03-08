Kalank first look posters: Alia Bhatt’s coy bride Roop leads the way for Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha on Women’s Day. See pic

On International Women’s Day, Kalank makers teased the first look of Alia Bhatt’s character Roop. “A character unlike any other I’ve played! Presenting Roop!” Alia shared the poster in which she is dressed as a bride. Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha’s characters from the period film directed by Abhishek Varman will be shared later in the day.

Madhuri wrote about Alia’s Roop, “She’s full of life and has a heart of gold,” while Sonakshi added, “Free, bound only by love! This is Roop!”

On Thursday, the first looks of Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur from the multi-starrer film were released. Johar took to his Instagram account to share the first look of Sanjay, who appears to be the wisest of the lot. He wrote, “The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry. @duttsanjay #MenOfKalank #Kalank.”

Sanjay’s character looks like someone who, despite being in power and being the most “powerful voice of the table,” is down to earth and compassionate. He looks intense in the poster, sporting a salt and pepper beard look and wearing old school glasses. Alia Bhatt described his character as, “If #Kalank was a kingdom, he would be king! Presenting Balraj! #MenOfKalank #Kalank.”

Earlier in the day, the makers of the period drama released the character posters of Varun and Aditya. Karan shared the first glimpse from the upcoming film last night and also penned an emotional note. The filmmaker went onto share that how much the film, that was conceptualised 15 years ago and one on which even his late father Yash Johar worked on, meant to him.

Also read: Kalank first posters has Varun Dhawan as the fearless Zafar, Sanjay Dutt’s the head of the family

Set in the 40s, the film was envisioned by Yash Johar and Karan tried to make it a reality.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, ‘Kalank’ is a period drama and stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

This will be Alia and Varun’s fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

The film is set to hit the big screens on April 19, 2019.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 11:28 IST