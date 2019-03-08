Sonakshi Sinha is the self-sacrificing Satya, holding her family together in new Kalank character poster

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the fifth character poster from his upcoming production, Kalank. The new poster features actor Sonakshi Sinha as the self sacrificing woman, holding her family together.

“She is pure, elegant and filled with love. Here’s Satya!,” Karan wrote in his tweet. “Love, longing, integrity and sacrifice... this is what SATYA stands for,” Sonakshi wrote in her tweet. Sonakshi’s co-star in the film, Alia Bhatt called her ‘the one who holds the family together’.

In the poster, which is again bathed in red like all others, Sonakshi is seen with vermillion on her forehead and a red bindi. She has a sullen expression on her face and the picture behind her shows a large haveli, perhaps the home they talked about.

Earlier on Friday, Karan had shared Alia’s look from the movie. Donning traditional Indian attire with a veil elegantly covering her face, Alia looked effortlessly regal as an Indian bride. “To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop,” Johar wrote while sharing Alia’s look on his Instagram page.

Kalank is one of Karan’s most anticipated films, considering its star-studded cast which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi and Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan on Wednesday shared an emotional note along with sharing the first look for his upcoming production Kalank as well. He shared the character posters of all the male actors in the film on Thursday.

This will be Alia and Varun’s fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.The film is set to hit the big screens on April 19.

