Masakali 2.0: Jatin Pandit comes down hard on remixes, says 'People don't have the patience to compose music now'

Masakali 2.0: Jatin Pandit comes down hard on remixes, says ‘People don’t have the patience to compose music now’

Jatin Pandit has said there’s nothing wrong in being inspired as long as inspiration is when no one can catch your source.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jatin Pandit says musicians these days are taking the support of what has worked and adding some bits to it from their end.
Jatin Pandit says musicians these days are taking the support of what has worked and adding some bits to it from their end.
         

Music composer Jatin Pandit has reacted to the ever growing trend of churning out remixes from old classics with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer Masakali 2.0 being the latest one to face the heat. The composer, who along with brother Lalit gave music for numerous superhit films from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, says musicians don’t have patience to work for long hours these days and believe in repeating a success formula.

Lashing against the creators of remixes, Jatin told Bollywood Life in an interview, “If someone new adds 2 or 3 colours to a Picasso painting, then the value of that painting will rise or drop? Obviously, it’ll drop, right? So, remixes, too, are just like that. You’re taking something that people have loved, accepted and enjoyed since years, and you’re adding rap to it, changing its rhythm, changing its entire turn and then trying to peddle it — basically, what are you doing? You’re taking the support of what has worked and adding some bits to it from your end. That’s the idea: It has already worked, so let’s add something from my end, it’ll appear new and work again. But whether it sounds new or old isn’t important.”

“What’s important is that it should sound good. The problem is that I don’t think people now have the patience to compose music. We used to sit for 8-9 hours on each song.” he added.

Also read: Ramayan’s Lakshman Sunil Lahri is meme makers’ new favourite, says ‘It’s said you are popular that’s why they make these memes’

Jatin agrees there’s no wrong in being inspired from a hit number but asserts, “So many a time, we used to hear an R.D. Burman tune, and get inspired to make something. But there’s a huge difference between being inspired and copying something. Inspiration is when no one will catch your source, whereas a copy is when everyone will understand that it’s a replica of someone else’s work.”

Post the release of the latest recreated number Masakali 2.0, all from the creator of the original -- AR Rahman, singer Mohit Chauhan and Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakas Mehra have expressed their disappointment with the practice.

Masakali was originally picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

Without mentioning the name of Masakali 2.0, Rahman tweeted: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyric supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” Along with it, Rahman shared a link of the original song, which makes it obvious what he was referring to.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi urged fans to stand for originality. “All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart, sad to see when original creation of @arrahman@prasoonjoshi_ &amp;singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised,” Joshi tweeted.

