May box office report: Aladdin earns more than India’s Most Wanted, PM Narendra Modi put together

The month of May saw quite an interesting variety of films vying for the attention of the moviegoers. After the box office tsunami that was Avengers: Endgame in April, another Hollywood biggie seems to have pipped Hindi films to the post. The two new Bollywood films last week -- Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted and Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi released a day after the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results, but the real winner was Hollywood fantasy drama Aladdin.

The Will Smith starrer won the race with flying colours by outrunning its Hindi competitors. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin has collected around Rs 24.25 crore in five days. It also states that Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi has performed slightly better than Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted with collections of around Rs 13.15 crore and Rs 9 crore, respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had called it the first choice of moviegoers while sharing the three day collections of the film. “Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: ₹ 22.03 cr,” he tweeted.

#Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: ₹ 22.03 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De is still going strong in its second week. The collected Rs 2.25 on its 12th day and has total collection of Rs 74.94 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Student of the Year 2, that stars Tiger Shroff along with debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, slowed down post the Rs 50 crore mark. As per a Boxofficeindia report, the film has collected Rs 65.24 crore in 19 days.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continues to find takers more than a month after its release. It has collected a magnificent Rs 366.50 crore at the domestic box office. The film is the highest earner in India in 2019 and the highest Hollywood grosser ever in the country.

