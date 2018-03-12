Meet Rajkummar Rao, the antagonist from Hansal Mehta’s Omerta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared a new picture of Rajkummar Rao and labelled the actor as the “antagonist” in his upcoming film Omerta. The film, which has been widely appreciated across several film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival, is based on the real life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Mehta wrote, “The antagonist. @RajkummarRao as Omar Sheikh in #Omerta. @SWISSENTERTAIN3.”

Rajkummar Rao also shared the picture and revealed that the film’s trailer will be launched on Wednesday. He also said that the role of Omar Shaikh is the “toughest character” he has played till date. “#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date,” Rao tweeted Monday morning.

#Omerta the story of an Antagonist. Trailer will be out in 2 days. Easily the toughest character I’ve played till date. pic.twitter.com/pa9S5qhhYD — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 12, 2018

The film marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in National Award-winning films such as Aligarh, CityLights and Shahid.

Talking about the film, Rajkummar had earlier said that it took a toll on his ‘mental health.’

Produced by Nahid Khan and presented by Swiss Entertainment, Omerta will hit theatres on April 20.

