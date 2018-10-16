MeToo: Mouni Roy says she was not sexually harassed by Reema Kagti, slams Twitter user

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, 11 women filmmakers, including Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava and Meghna Gulzar took a firm stand and pledged to ‘not work with proven offenders’ in a tweet on Sunday. They were joined by filmmakers, such as Gauri Shinde, Kiran Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nandita Das, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narain and Shonali Bose, who showed their support for the #MeToo movement by sharing the same post. But a Twitter user replied to a tweet shared by Konkana accusing them of “hypocrisy” and claimed filmmaker Reema Kagti, was “known to sexually harass Mouni Roy during Gold movie”.

Not one to take an accusation like this lying down, actor Mouni Roy jumped to Reema’s defence and hit back at the Twitter user. She made it clear that she wasn’t harassed on the set of Gold by anyone – director or otherwise – she also pointed out that maligning statements like these would take away from the women, who have been wronged in real and whose #MeToo stories and ordeal deserve the most attention.

Mouni tweeted, “I was not harassed on the set of Gold by anyone. Director or otherwise. I wish this maligning would stop as it not only harassing me and Reema Kagti but also taking away from women that have truly been wronged.@konkonas @rachitmehrotra.” Mouni is busy shooting for her next film titled Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

After actor Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar, several women across the country have opened up about sexual harassment at the hands of powerful Indian men, including the likes of Alok Nath, Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl, who have been accused of multiple women.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 12:05 IST