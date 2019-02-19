Milan Talkies first look: Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath and a desi love story

The first poster of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film, Milan Talkies, is out and gives us a sense of how this love story has a ‘filmy’ connection.

Lead actors Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath can be seen sitting atop what looks like a flashy, single screen movie theatre. The film is a love story set in Uttar Pradesh during early 2000s - a time when single screen theatres were still prominent in smaller Indian towns and film print was still in circulation.

Talking about his film, director Tigmanshu said in a press statement, “Milan Talkies is very close to my heart. It is a beautiful desi romantic love story set in Uttar Pradesh. Ali and Shraddha have done a brilliant job. I am really looking forward to showing the film to the audience. I hope they like it.”

Ali Fazal said, “What really hit my heart was the fact that this boy works at a projection room that is the hub of communication to the outside world in a small city like Allahabad and yet he is unable to communicate his love to his girlfriend. It is a story revolving around them in the period when the single screen where making the big shift to the multiplex. It is an unconventional love story.”

The screenplay, and dialogues are jointly written by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikander Kher. Produced by Filmy Keeda Productions in association with Om Prakash Bhatt (Purple Bull Entertainment), the film is set to release on March 15.

Producer P S Chhatwal also added, “I am happy that this movie is under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia and it will definitely be worth watching. With a different love story and entertainment galore, we are looking forward to audiences watching Milan Talkies on March 15th.”

The trailer of the film will be out on Wednesday.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 13:23 IST