Milind Soman attempts Superman pushups in new video, ‘still managed to look so charming’, says wife Ankita Konwar. See here

bollywood

Updated: May 12, 2020 09:40 IST

Model and actor Milind Soman has shared an Instagram post about his ‘new favourite’ fitness routine: the ‘Superman pushups’. Milind posted a short video and a picture of himself doing the exercise, and said that he will only get better.

He wrote in the caption, “Next step Superman pushups ! Need to build more explosive power... my new favourite, will get better. The hair helps of course.” The video shows Milind doing the Superman pushups, named after the superhero’s posture while flying. The picture shows Milind mid-air, his arms outstretched, as he attempts one pushup.

Milind’s post has been ‘liked’ over 40000 times. “And still managed to look so charming while doing THIS,” his wife, Ankita Konwar, wrote in the comments. “After clap pushups this will be interesting to practice in lockdown. Any tips for us,” wrote another person.

The actor/model has been sharing regular fitness videos and posts on social media during the lockdown. Last week, he shared a throwback video of himself doing clapping pushups in Manali, and wrote, “This was some time last October and now I can do 20 decline clapping pushups.”

Before that, he’d shared a video of himself, skipping with his mother. He’d written in the caption, “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me/ when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.”

