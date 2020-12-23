e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman swims like a fish as he goes for free diving in the Maldives. Watch video

Milind Soman swims like a fish as he goes for free diving in the Maldives. Watch video

Milind Soman has shared a video which shows him swimming underwater without any scuba diving gear. See his wife Ankita Konwar’s reaction.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 07:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Milind Soman swimming underwater in the Maldives.
Milind Soman swimming underwater in the Maldives.
         

Milind Soman has shared a video which shows him swimming underwater effortlessly, without any scuba diving gear.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Milind wrote, “Free diving ! Free, above and underwater #underwater #freediving #love #maldives #traveltuesday #reels #reelsinstagram #feelit.” The video seems to be from one of Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar’s Maldives vacations.

 

Reacting to the video on her Instagram stories, Ankita wrote, “This guy always so calm and himself.”

Milind will now be seen as a transgender person in the web show, Paurashpur. He unveiled his first look on Instagram and wrote, “Never played someone like this before!! For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the many shades of love and the quick-wit of Boris, only in #Paurashpur.”

Milind Soman in Paurashpur.
Milind Soman in Paurashpur.

Talking about his character, he wrote in another post, “Boris has faced inequality in the kingdom all his life but he is determined to change his fate and lead the ultimate revolution. What new struggles will come his way as he prepares to fight for his rights and the rights of the oppressed?”

Also read: Mira Rajput copies husband Shahid Kapoor’s pose in her own style, who do you think did it better?

Paurashpur is pitched as a period drama and will release on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It features an ensemble cast that includes Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Sahil Salathia, among others.

Milind was last seen in the web show Four More Shots Please! He has also featured in 2015 period drama, Bajirao Mastani and TV shows such as Captain Vyom and Sea Hawks.

