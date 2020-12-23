Milind Soman swims like a fish as he goes for free diving in the Maldives. Watch video

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 07:12 IST

Milind Soman has shared a video which shows him swimming underwater effortlessly, without any scuba diving gear.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Milind wrote, “Free diving ! Free, above and underwater #underwater #freediving #love #maldives #traveltuesday #reels #reelsinstagram #feelit.” The video seems to be from one of Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar’s Maldives vacations.

Reacting to the video on her Instagram stories, Ankita wrote, “This guy always so calm and himself.”

Milind will now be seen as a transgender person in the web show, Paurashpur. He unveiled his first look on Instagram and wrote, “Never played someone like this before!! For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the many shades of love and the quick-wit of Boris, only in #Paurashpur.”

Talking about his character, he wrote in another post, “Boris has faced inequality in the kingdom all his life but he is determined to change his fate and lead the ultimate revolution. What new struggles will come his way as he prepares to fight for his rights and the rights of the oppressed?”

Paurashpur is pitched as a period drama and will release on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It features an ensemble cast that includes Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Sahil Salathia, among others.

Milind was last seen in the web show Four More Shots Please! He has also featured in 2015 period drama, Bajirao Mastani and TV shows such as Captain Vyom and Sea Hawks.

