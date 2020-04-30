e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mira Nair remembers final meeting with Irrfan Khan in London: ‘He flirted with the waitress’

Mira Nair remembers final meeting with Irrfan Khan in London: ‘He flirted with the waitress’

Irrfan Khan’s first film director, Mira Nair, has fondly remembered their final meeting, in London. Irrfan died on Wednesday after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

bollywood Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 on Wednesday.
Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 on Wednesday.
         

Irrfan Khan’s first film director, Mira Nair, has remembered her final meeting with the actor. Irrfan died on Wednesday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Speaking to the New York Times, Nair said that their last meeting happened ‘more than a year ago’ in London, where he was undergoing treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour. “He was remarkably philosophical when I saw him last,” she said. “He was undergoing treatment, and I thought that I’d be holding his hand at his bedside.”

Also read: When Tom Hanks called Irrfan Khan ‘coolest guy in the room’, wrote him a personal note

But Nair was in for a surprise. “We ate very well in a cafe. He flirted with the waitress. My friend came in on a bike and he got on the bike and he said: ‘I just need to. I need to do one block. Just one.’” She continued, “We had our last pictures together on this bike, and he was in full-blown treatment and yet he was in dapper linen.”

Nair concluded, “We have a beautiful word in Urdu — ‘shaukeen’ — which means somebody with a lot of love and indulgences and delights. He loved a lot of things, whether it be clothes or food or beauty. Or his family and how much they meant to him. He had just a clear idea of what was worth it. He’d roamed and he returned to know what was really valuable.”

Also read: Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie on Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘I remember the intensity of his commitment, and his smile

The filmmaker worked with Irrfan in Salaam Bombay!, and then cast him in The Namesake, and her short in the anthology film, New York I Love You. Irrfan’s co-star in the short, Natalie Portman, also paid tribute to the actor. “Sending love to Irrfan Khan’s loved ones today,” she wrote on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news