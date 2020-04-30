Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie on Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘I remember the intensity of his commitment, and his smile’

Hollywood actors Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie have shared condolences on the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. He died on Wednesday in Mumbai at 53.

Natalie took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Irrfan. It shows her dressed as a bride in a white gown, held by Irrfan who is dressed like an orthodox Jewish man. “Sending love to Irrfan Khan’s loved ones today,” she wrote with the picture. Irrfan starred opposite Natalie in Mira Nair’s segment of New York I Love You.

Angelina also expressed her condolences, in a message shared with IANS. “I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world,” Jolie said in her message.

A Mighty Heart is a 2007 drama directed by Michael Winterbottom based on the 2003 memoir of the same name by Mariane Pearl. The film accounts the aftermath of the kidnapping of Marianne’s journalist husband Daniel Pearl in Pakistan, and his subsequent beheading by the kidnappers. Jolie played Marianne Pearl while Irrfan played Karachi police chief Zeeshan Kazmi. Most of the Karachi sequences of the film were shot in Pune.

Irrfan died after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was under observation for colon infection. The actor had announced in 2018 that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

The entire Bollywood fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor shared condolences on his death. Even Hollywood filmmakers such as Ava DuVernay, Colin Trevorrow also shared messages. Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown also shared a noted on Irrfan’s death on Facebook.

