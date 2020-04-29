‘We abused your uninvited guests’: Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania pens emotional tribute

bollywood

Director Homi Adajania, who helmed actor Irrfan Khan’s final film, Angrezi Medium, has written an emotional tribute to the actor, who died in Mumbai on Wednesday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Homi took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two of them hugging. “We laughed about you dying...” he wrote. “In fact we often abused your ‘uninvited guests’ .... but I didn’t think I’d feel so f**kin broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now.”

He continued, “I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn’t want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe.”

Angrezi Medium was one of the last films to be released before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, severely denting its box office collections. It was subsequently given an early streaming release.

A host of prominent Indian and international personalities paid tribute to the actor on Wednesday. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and others; politicians Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, sportspersons Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, to name a few, condoled his demise.

His Angrezi Medium co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on Instagram, “It was an absolute honour sir,” next to a picture from set. Co-star Deepak Dobriyal told IANS, “From making me understand the craft of acting to teaching me how to give genuine expressions on screen, he taught me and helped me a lot, like a big brother. His death is a personal loss.”

Radhika Madan, who played Irrfan’s onscreen daughter, wrote on Instagram, “I dont know what to say... my heart aches when i write this. He was one of the strongest people i knew, a fighter. I am really grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to me and many.A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace. Love you irrfan sir. It was a privilege knowing you.”

