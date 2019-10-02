Mira Rajput is unrecognisable in these throwback pics, fans say ‘you look like a child’

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s glamorous wife Mira Rajput is a celeb in her own right and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her pictures and videos often go viral. On the occasion of the birthdays of two of best friends, Priyanka Agrawal and Minal, perhaps from her Delhi days, Mira shared some throwback pictures.

On Wednesday, she shared a collage of pictures with her friend named Minal and wrote: “Through thick and thin, the highs and the lows; you’ve been my backbone, my strength, my truest friend. Our lives would be incomplete without you. Happy Birthday to my bestest friend, my partner in crime, my family.” Choreographer Bosco Martis commented on the picture and wrote: “Happy wala bday Minal” with a red heart emoji.

Fans were happily surprised and commented that Mira looks like a kid in the photos.

She also put up a Boomerang video of the birthday girl with a shimmery gold-heart balloon from her birthday celebrations. On Tuesday, another of Mira’s old-time friend, Priyanka Agrawal, celebrated her birthday. On the occasion, Mira put up throwback pictures with Priyanka, the caption of one of which said “love hurts”. In another picture, Mira is in a simple salwar kameez and quite unrecognisable.

Mira Rajput with her besties.

Mira married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and they are parents to two children -- Misha and Zain. Over the years, Mira has picked up quite a following on Instagram and routinely puts up pictures and videos. She recently featured as the cover girl for Vogue India. In some of the pictures, Shahid too made an appearance.

While Shahid refrains from putting up too many pictures of his family, Mira has no such qualms. She routinely puts up pictures of her children. Both her kids celebrated their birthday -- Misha turned three on August 26 while zain turned one on September 5. On both the occasions, Mira put up pictures with her kids to wish them.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:58 IST