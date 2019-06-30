Mira Rajput shares cute pic of daughter Misha at a ‘pool party’. See pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput enjoys a dedicated fan following on Instagram. Her posts and videos about her family are always a hit with her fans. Her most recent picture is that of her daughter Misha enjoying a ‘pool party’ with another tiny tot at her grandmother’s place.

Sharing the picture, Mira wrote: “Nani House pool Party @ameeshagrewal.” In the picture, Misha is inside an inflatable swimming pool with another child. Wearing an orange printed swimming costume and hair done is what looks like a bun, Misha looks away from the camera.

Misha Kapoor plays in a baby pool with a friend.

Mira also shared a boomerang video of Shahid giving her a kiss as the sun shines on them. Sharing it, she wrote: “I got sunshine, on a cloudy day.”

The couple is in a happy frame of mind as Shahid’s latest release Kabir Singh is on a rampage on the box office. The film has already crossed Rs 1 50 crore mark and is expected to touch Rs 200 crore soon. However, the film also received criticism for promoting misogyny and “toxic masculinity”.

Defending her son’s choice, actor Neelima Azeem had told Mid Day that in Hollywood, actors would win Oscar for such a performance. She had said: ““Actors have the freedom to play morally controversial characters because they make for meaty roles. Tomorrow, if you play a psychopathic serial killer, will everybody watching the movie become one? Dilip (Kumar) and Rajesh Khanna played grey roles in Amar and Red Rose. Are you suggesting that every grey role be scrapped? In Hollywood, actors have won Oscars for characters like these. If we can’t make such movies, then we will have to scrap films like Marlon Brando’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Godfather and Heath Ledger’s Joker (The Dark Knight). One needs to understand that it is a story and not a lecture on morality.”

