Mira Rajput shares new picture of Misha, wonders how did she ‘grow up so fast?’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is often posting pictures of their daughter and son, has once again shared a new picture of daughter Misha on Instagram, wondering how fast the young one has grown up. Posting a cute picture of her daughter, Mira wrote on Instagram “My big little girl. Clicking you in the same spot since the start and suddenly you don’t fit in my frame! How did you grow up so fast.. My darling. Naughty and kind. God blessed us. #mysweetheart”

Also read: October writer Juhi Chaturvedi reveals Shiuli Iyer is based on her mother

Misha is seen in a cute white sleeveless frock with green and yellow flowers printed on it as she chews on her index finger. She also shared an Insta Sotyr where Misha is running with a friend.

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, Misha, in 2016 and second child - son Zain in 2018. In an Instagram QnA session in February, Mira talked about how Misha helped her take care of the baby and how Shahid and Mira make sure Misha doesn’t get jealous of all the attention her little brother is getting.

During the same chat session, she also revealed her age when she first met the Bollywood actor. “What was it like meeting Shahid for the first time? Considering he is a star,” a fan asked her.“Just like meeting anyone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friends house for a concert by a sufi singer. Both our dads love that kind of music,” Mira replied.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the box office dud Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor, has completed work on Kabir Singh and will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 13:59 IST