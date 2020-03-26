Mira Rajput shares unseen photo from wedding festivities with Shahid Kapoor, says ‘missing the celebration’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:06 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput went on a nostalgia trip and treated her Instagram followers to an unseen picture from her haldi ceremony. The picture has her wearing a yellow kurta with white palazzos, accessorised with floral jewellery. She is also seen wearing chooda or bridal bangles.

Mira pretends to cry, while her elder sister Noor Wadhwani, niece and another man (presumably her brother-in-law Mohnish Wadhwani) have an animated conversation with her. “Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration,” she captioned her post, which has garnered more than 80,000 likes in just an hour.

“The best picture,” one fan account wrote. “So sweet mam,” another commented. Several others also left heart emojis in the comments section.

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in July 2015. When they met for the first time in Delhi, they ended up talking for seven hours. Seven months later, they tied the knot.

On Koffee With Karan, Shahid said that he and Mira fell in love when she was pregnant with their daughter Misha. “Right after she got pregnant, we got very close. We also got a lot of time to spend with each other.”

Mira chimed in, “Pregnancy and having a baby makes you and I ‘we’. That’s when you and I become ‘us’. Especially in an arranged marriage, it just brings you both close in a very special way because you have made something that is yours and yours together.”

Shahid and Mira have two children together - a three-year-old daughter named Misha and a one-year-old son named Zain. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 28.

