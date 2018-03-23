Missing trailer: Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee’s daughter gets kidnapped and we’re sure they’ve done it all

The first trailer for Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee’s intriguing new thriller is here and it will give new meanings to bad parenting. Missing stars the talented two actors as parents to a toddler who goes missing on their trip to Mauritius.

While the couple were (ahem) rolling in the sheets and romancing beside a glass window, someone snatches their daughter from the cradle. Reminds us a bit of Lars von Trier’s Anti-Christ but this may be where the similarities end.

Annu Kapoor, a Hindi-speaking Mauritian detective of Indian origin arrives to investigate the case and his first suspects are the parents themselves. While Tabu cannot stop wailing about her child, Manoj is a confused, bumbling mess. Together, they seem to be hiding a sinister secret.

The film, written and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, marks the reunion of Tabu and Manoj onscreen after delivering films like Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and Ghaath. It will release on April 6.

