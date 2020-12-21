e-paper
Mithun Chakraborty suffers serious infection on The Kashmir Files sets, continues to shoot for action sequence

Mithun Chakraborty suffers serious infection on The Kashmir Files sets, continues to shoot for action sequence

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty continued to shoot for The Kashmir Files, despite suffering a serious infection. Director Vivek Agnihotri hailed his professionalism and dedication to work.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 15:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mithun Chakraborty earlier worked with Vivek Agnihotri in The Tashkent Files.
Mithun Chakraborty earlier worked with Vivek Agnihotri in The Tashkent Files.
         

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty suffered a serious infection while shooting for The Kashmir Files in Mussoorie. Director Vivek Agnihotri hailed his dedication and professionalism for continuing to shoot for an action sequence despite being in bad shape.

Mithun expressed concern about the shoot being halted because of him, Vivek said, adding that he is yet to see the same commitment in the current generation of actors.

In a statement given to The Times of India, Vivek said, “We were shooting for a big action sequence. Everything was centered around Mithun Chakraborty’s character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand in that condition but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot.”

“He was constantly asking me, ‘Your shooting is not getting halted right?’ I am really, really surprised because I haven’t seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly,” the filmmaker added.

Also see: Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

Vivek heaped praise on Mithun and said that his hard work and professionalism make him the superstar that he is. “Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had,” he said.

The Kashmir Files will tell the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1989 and 1990. Vivek earlier said that his film will be a factual retelling of events and not based on perceptions. He had revealed that he would record the testimonials of many first generation survivors and base his film on their experiences.

Although The Kashmir Files was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day this year, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will release sometime next year.

