More bad news for Angrezi Medium: Irrfan’s film leaked online on release day

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:20 IST

Actor Irrfan’s first film in two years, Angrezi Medium is running into one road block after another. According to media reports, the film has been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release itself.

The film is reportedly available to watch in the highest qualities on torrent website Tamilrockers and streaming website Telegram, according to an India Today report. The film’s business was also majorly hit by the Delhi government’s decision to shut down all theatres in the national capital due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, films such as Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, War, Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy, Avengers Endgame were also leaked on the torrent website.

On Thursday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that cinema halls, colleges and schools will remain closed until March 31 to ensure safety of people against the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected 75 people and claimed one life so far in India.

Angrezi Medium opened to less than favourable reviews on Friday. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a disappointment compared to 2017’s Hindi Medium. “Sometimes, when you go to catch a film, it is best to leave your expectations at home. Often, all high expectations get you after those two hours is disappointment. That was somewhat my feelings after watching Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium. Perhaps, the first film set the bar so high that it is almost impossible to go past it,” the review read.

Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, with Deepak Dobariyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 crossover hit comedy, Hindi Medium.

