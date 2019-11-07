Motichoor Chaknachoor song Kaise Banegi Sarkar: Nawazuddin Sidiqui, Athiya Shetty finally get married

bollywood

The latest song from Motichoor Chaknachoor is out and it is all about how middle class, north Indian families prepare for a family wedding. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty feature in lead roles in the film and are seen gearing up for their wedding.

Titled Kaise Banegi Sarkar , the song has a folk flavour and is composed by Bharat - Hitarth. Vidhya Gopal, Dr. Pallavi Shyam Sundar and Deepa Shirodkar have crooned the number that has been penned down by Bharat Menaria.

The video opens with Athiya and Nawazuddin showing up at their house as newly-weds with garlands around their neck - they may have eloped and gotten married. The rest of the video shows preparations of the wedding. Sharing the song, Nawazuddin tweeted, “Lo Dekh Lo #KaiseBanegiSarkar: http://bit.ly/KaiseBanegiSarkar #MotichoorChaknachoor”

Speaking about the film, Nawazuddin recently said, “My love for romantic-comedies began very early on. For the first time, I am doing something in this space. It has been a desire to do something like this. I have always felt that I am cut for romantic roles, others may not have felt it. And so people never offered me something like this primarily because I don’t look like a romantic hero. With this film, I feel now that desire is also fulfilled.”

Directed by Debamitra Hassan, Motichoor Chaknachoor tells the story of Athiya and Nawazuddin - both desperate to get married but have their own problems to deal with. Pushpinder aka Nawazuddin is in a hopeless situation - he is jobless and comes from a middle-class family while Athiya plays Anita who only wants to marry an NRI.

The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar. Jointly produced by Woodpecker Movies, Viacom18 Studios and Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia, Motichoor Chaknachoor is slated to hit theatres on November 15.

Nawazuddin recently featured in the quirky song, The Bhoot Song from Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 4. The number features all the stars from the movie – Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kirti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde while Nawazuddin has a special appearance in the song as an exorcist.

