Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be honoured with Asian Film Talent Award at SIFF for Sacred Games

bollywood

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:11 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be honoured by Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SIFF) for his Netflix’s Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games on November 23.

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) which is set to return with its 30th edition, will commence on November 21 and conclude on December 8.Besides the ceremony, he will also be holding a conversation session at the festival.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty during a programme organised to promote upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor in Mumbai on Oct 30, 2019. ( IANS )

Sometime back, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market. Sharing the news among his followers, Nawazuddin took to Instagram and shared: “Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw the Counsel General of Wales UK and Cardiff International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award.”

Even legendary actor Judi Dench received the Lifetime Achievement award at the event. “Congratulations Judi Dench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award,” he added.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

On the work front, Nawazuddin is awaiting his next release Motichoor Chaknachoor, a wedding comedy which is slated to hit silver screens on November 15. Meanwhile, he also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan, which is helmed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

The actor says, the Debamitra Biswal-directed film ‘challenges the stereotype of a Bollywood hero, who should be tall and handsome’. “My love for romantic-comedies began very early on. For the first time, I am doing something in this space. It has been a desire to do something like this. I have always felt that I am cut for romantic roles, others may not have felt it.

“And so people never offered me something like this primarily because I don’t look like a romantic hero. With this film, I feel now that desire is also fulfilled,” Nawazuddin told PTI in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more