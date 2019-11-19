e-paper
Mouni Roy has no intention on giving up on TV, but hopes Brahmastra takes her film career to next level

Actor Mouni Roy, who has successfully transitioned from TV to films, has said that she has no intention on giving up on television as the medium has been so influential for her.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:22 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Mouni Roy at the screening of the upcoming film Made in China in Mumbai.
Mouni Roy at the screening of the upcoming film Made in China in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Much like most of her TV counterparts, Mouni Roy, too, harboured the dream of being featured on the 70mm screen. Nine years and a few cameos later, the actor got her break in Gold that released last year. This year, she acted in two more mainstream films, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

For an actor, who enjoyed immense popularity on TV, finding good opportunities in films is surely making her happy. But what importance does TV hold in her life? “I’m a proud TV actor. I never gave up on TV, neither do I intend to. TV has given me everything that I have today. Till date, even when I travel for promotions, people recognise me for the work I have done on TV,” she says.

However, Mouni adds that she wouldn’t take up a long-running show on the tube. “But if there is some short-term commitment, I can manage. I’ve finally got a window to dabble into movies, to do something I always wanted to do. So, it’s only fair that I take a break from TV,” adds the 34-year-old.

 

But unlike TV, the parts Mouni is getting in films are not meaty enough. “I’m trying to pick stories and scripts from whatever offers I have. I’ve worked in TV for nine years and in movies, it’s just my first year, so it’s too early to pass a judgement. I feel lucky to have all the four films that I have. Hopefully, Brahmastra would change things for me,” she says. Mouni plays the antagonist in the superhero saga.

Mouni goes on to reveal the process she follows while choosing projects. She agrees that she is also learning from her mistakes. “When I am in a narration, within the first 30 minutes, I know whether I want to be a part of the film or not. Then comes the part when I want to know about my character more and how it’s placed in the story. I also consider the challenges and excitement that the story evokes. So, for me, the decision making process has always been instinctive,” she concludes.

