  Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
Mouni Roy’s 180-degree high kick is winning the internet over. See pic

Mouni Roy will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film will hit the screens on August 15, 2018.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2018 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mouni Roy plays Manobina Das in Gold.
Mouni Roy plays Manobina Das in Gold.

On Tuesday, actor Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of what she is up to. The Gold actor is working hard in the gym with her trainer. In the photo, Mouni can be seen performing a stunning 180-degree high kick.

A fan commented on the post and wrote, “Fitness freak @imouniroy Your hardwork always pays off Mouna.”

🖖 with @kuldeepshashi

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Not just this, a couple of days ago, the actor also shared a picture of herself dancing in the rain. She captioned this picture, “Dancing to the rains creating music ... taapur tupur taapur tupur.”

Dancing to the rains creating music ... taapur tupur taapur tupur❤️

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni Roy is currently looking forward to the release of her debut film Gold in which she stars opposite Akshay Kumar.

The actor, in an interview with indianexpress.com said, “I really got goosebumps when I saw the Gold poster. Not only that, the teaser that we released a few days back was also impactful. It invoked a lot of deskbhakti (patriotism) in me. It just feels great that I am a part of this project. I have kept my fingers crossed. I am waiting for August 15.”

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, is based on a hockey player’s indomitable wish to win the World Cup for India in the pre-independence era.

