e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’

Mukesh Bhatt on Rishi Kapoor: ‘You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu’

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt talks about Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 following a long battle against cancer.

bollywood Updated: May 02, 2020 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, following a long battle with cancer.
Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, following a long battle with cancer.
         

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt has said Rishi Kapoor was not one to mince words, adding that there can’t be anyone else like the actor who died earlier this week in Mumbai. Rishi died at 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia and his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side.

Mukesh told Spotboye in an interview, “He was a man who like Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) and I, never minced words. He said things not to down people. He said things what he felt. But what’s wrong with that? I have so many memories about him. And so many times, good memories tend to give you pain.”

“He always used to say, ‘Arre yaar, leave it. Even this shall pass away. Maze le. Let’s enjoy the moment’. I hope that we all start thinking like him. You can’t make a xerox copy of Chintu. I am happy and lucky that I met him in my life. You know what? People whom you genuinely love never die for you. Rishi will live in my heart forever,” he added.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor shares unseen family pic with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu, Ranbir and Kareena from vacation in Kashmir

Issued after his death, a statement from Rishi’s family said: “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news