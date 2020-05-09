My children make me want to be a better and more fun person: Kajol

May 09, 2020

“When I became a mum, my first thought was that I just could not fail. I knew that this was one test I was going to ace and one exam I was going to top because this really was a question of life and a wasted life,” says Kajol as she reminisces the time when she conceived her first born, Nysa (16). She confides that she soon realised that motherhood is no cakewalk. She says, “It took me at least six months to realise that I couldn’t do it alone and I would need everyone with me to help bring up my kids.”

The actor firmly believes that Nysa and Yug (9) have positively impacted the person and the actor in her. She says, “My children make me want to be a better person and sometimes a more fun one. Being a mum added a lot to who I was and it has only made me a better actor.”

Kajol, in her signature candour, says that her children have not watched too many of her films. “Both my kids love to watch films but haven’t seen many of mine. Firstly, because I haven’t made that many and secondly, according to them, I cry too much and I make them cry too much, so it’s heavy going,” she shares.

Ask her about her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, and she says that while they share a great bond, they don’t discuss work. “My mum and I always had the best relationship and it has only gone on from strength to strength. We don’t discuss whether I should do a film or not. It has always been my decision and mine alone from the time I was 16,” says the My Name Is Khan (2010) actor.

Divulging details about her relationship with her mother, she quips, “My mum gave me a lot of advice and I didn’t listen to any of it till I reached a problem and then her advice would ring in my ears at the just the right time and I knew what the right thing to do was at just the right time. So, I ignored everything till I needed it.”

Sharing a special message ahead of Mother’s Day, Kajol says, “The most important thing that your children will remember forever is how you loved them. All the scolding, the feeding and the care will be forgotten. So, don’t forget to make them feel loved every single day.”