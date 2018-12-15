Nafisa Ali shares video of her grandkids cutting her hair as she undergoes chemotherapy

Bollywood actor Nafisa Ali, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal cancer, has began her chemotherapy. After her hair started falling from the treatment, she asked her grandkids to cut her hair and shared a video of the process on Instagram.

“Asked my grandchildren to cut my hair as then they will not realise that I am going through Chemo .We had fun!,” she captioned the video. It shows her grandson and granddaughter snipping her hair with scissors. She is even heard praising them for the good job.

She also shared a picture of her shedding hair a day before. “My hair has started falling out in heaps ... it made me cry ... not for vanity but the reality that I have cancer and that Chemotherapy is working finally sank in . I will shave my hair off tomorrow,” she captioned it. Nafisha shared pictures of her shaved head as well.

Nafisa revealed her cancer diagnosis in November through an Instagram post. The picture showed her with Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi. “Just met my precious friend who wished me luck & to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer,” she captioned the photo.

A day after she came forward with her stage 3 cancer diagnosis, the actor disclosed the type of the illness. “Happy Birthday my darling Pia and my children are my reason to get better through my cancer struggle and overcome. It’s just going to take its own course with peritoneal and ovarian cancer,” Ali, 61, wrote wishing her daughter on her birthday on Sunday.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor’s Junoon. Her other acting credits include Major Saab, Life In a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and also shares two children - Ajit and Armana.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 13:51 IST