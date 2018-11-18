Veteran actor Nafisa Ali diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, shares news on social media

Eminent Bollywood actor Nafisa Ali has been diagnosed with cancer. Late on Saturday, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

In an Instagram post which also had her sharing a picture with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Nafisa wrote: “Just met my precious friend who wished me luck & to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer.”

A native of West Bengal, Nafisa made her film debut as a young actor in late Shashi Kapoor’s Junoon in 1979. Nafisa went on to star in a number of Bollywood films including a few recent ones like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s gangster drama Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. In the past, she was also seen in films like Major Saab and Life in a Metro in which she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively.

Nafisa also had a short stint in politics, having contested the 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She is now a member of the Congress party. She was also the chairperson of the Children’s Film Society of India in 2005.

Nafisa is married to Arjuna award-winning golfer, Colonel Sodhi and has three children.

This year has seen two other Bollywood actors getting diagnosed with cancer. While Sonali Bendre has been undergoing treatment in New York, Irrfan Khan is being treated in London.

