Naman is calm, I am the hyper one: Neil Nitin Mukesh

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:10 IST

Neil Nitin Mukesh has a close connection with Pune. From having extended family to shooting films, the city has always been special for the actor. He recalls coming here to visit his uncle and then to promote his films. The actor is back in the city, this time to promote his brother’s (Naman) directorial debut, Bypass Road. Neil says, “Pune is one of Rukmini’s (wife) favourite places, she has given me a list of things that she wants me to buy. Also, on the professional front, after Bypass Road, my next film’s subject that we are working on is based in Pune. So, hopefully I will be back soon for a longer time.”

The Johnny Gaddaar (2007) actor has written the script for Bypass Road, and shares that thankfully Naman and he had no creative differences on the set. On how easy or difficult it was to take instructions from his younger brother, Neil says, “Thankfully, we had no creative differences. Naman is calm, I am the hyper one. As an actor I give a lot and also depend on the eyes that are eventually watching me. No matter my experience and knowledge, I know somewhere my perspective needs another approach or vision to consolidate the character. There were times, when I felt I could do a shot better, but as a director, Naman got what he wanted. This way we brought in a balance.”

He adds that, as a brother, he was a little more vigilant and cautious towards Naman on sets. “All the bullying and dominance took place in office. On set, we were professionals, I was the writer-actor and he was the director. We did not let anything affect it. It was his domain on sets, I stepped in only to explain the story and character sketch to the actors. This was because we had not revealed the climax to any actor, so I had to play mediator in some scenes.”