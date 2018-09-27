Nana Patekar makes a happy appearance on Farah Khan’s Instagram after Tanushree Dutta’s accusations

Days after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar as her harasser, a new photo of the veteran actor emerged on social media in which he is flanked by the team of his upcoming film. Choreographer and director Farah Khan shared the picture on her Instagram page that also features Nana with a big smile on his face. Nana dismissed the allegations earlier today in an interview to a news channel.

The picture, posted from Jaisalmer where the team is shooting for Housefull 4, also includes Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and other crew members. “Taking the “ not so private charter” flight to jaisalmer.@kritisanon A very excited @hegdepooja @rimpleandharpreet n 4 1 st time on insta Nana Patekar( where is @chunkypanday ) @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial n 1 innocent bystander,” she captioned the photo.

Her followers on Instagram were quick to call out the tone-deaf post considering Tanushree’s allegations against Nana. “I don’t find the caption funny at all. In fact I find it absolutely demeaning and trivialising the issue of mistreatment of women. And ironically it’s posted by a woman. Figures,” read a comment. “This is how you support women Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar because Nana Patekar harassed her and now you are taking a selfie with nana and posting on social media you lost all the respect I really feel bad you are No Woman No Woman,” wrote another.

Tanushree recently spoke up about being sexually harassed on the sets of her 2008 movie, Horn OK Please. On Monday, she named actor Nana Patekar as the alleged harasser. In an interview published on News 18 on Tuesday, Tanushree said she was one of the first people in Bollywood to speak up against sexual harassment in the industry. In an interview to Zoom, Tanushree said, “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background... that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it.”

Nana broke his silence on the allegations with a laugh. “What does she mean by sexual harassment? We were on the set and there were 200 people sitting in front of us,” he told Mirror Now.“Let anyone say anything. I will continue to do in my life what I have been doing,” he said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 20:24 IST