Nawazuddin Siddiqui conferred with Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award for Sacred Games at SIFF

Nawazuddin Siddiqui received Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award from a business tycoon Charles Ho at the Singapore International Film Festival. The recognition was for his performance in Sacred Games.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:42 IST

Asian News International
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games.
         

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday received Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival for his Netflix’s Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games. The actor received the award from a business tycoon from Beijing, Charles Ho.

Nawazuddin, who attended the festival with director Anurag Kashyap, expressed gratitude for receiving the honour on his social media handle. “It’s an absolute honour to be felicitated by the prestigious #LesleyHoAsianFilmTalentAward at ‘Singapore International Film Festival’ (@SGIFF) for contributing towards International cinema with #SacredGames by the charming Mr Charles Ho #Gratitude #Humbled,” he tweeted.

 

The 30th edition of Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) commenced on November 21. It is set to conclude on December 8. Besides the ceremony, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star will also be holding a conversation session at the festival. Sometime back, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra has a tonne of fun as she dances with Vaani Kapoor to Ghungroo, watch video

Nawazuddin is awaiting his next release Motichoor Chaknachoor, a wedding comedy which is slated to hit silver screens on November 15.

Meanwhile, he also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Bole Chudiyan,’ which is helmed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

