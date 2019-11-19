Kubbra Sait is convinced Sacred Games will return home with International Emmy trophy

tv

Actor Kubbra Sait on Monday said she is thrilled to represent Sacred Games along with the show's crew at the International Emmy Awards where the series has bagged a nomination.

The critically-acclaimed Netflix show has been nominated in the best drama category alongside Brazil's Contra Todos, Germany's Bad Banks and UK's McMafia.

Kubbra, who was widely praised for her portrayal of transgender Kukkoo in the first season of the show, said she is confident that the team will win the award at the ceremony, to be held on November 25 at the Hilton New York.

"I am putting it out there in the universe everyday that we are coming back with the winning trophy. For me, it is the excitement of representing a show that has created a universal reach. Everybody has been moved, has been touched, and felt the exhilaration of being part of this incredible show across the world.

"And just to represent that at an international level and be with the entire crew and relive the moments is an award in itself and I am looking forward to the reward as well," Kubbra said in a statement.

The actor said with her character Kukkoo, the third gender has been "finally" portrayed with "love and pride".

"I don't think that's an ordinary feat at all. I am indebted to the writer who made the character standout so beautifully. It wouldn't have been possible without the writing. The incredible team and the way Anurag believed that a girl could play it just amazing," she added.

In August, Sacred Games returned for its sophomore season, which was helmed by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Vikramaditya Motwane served as a showrunner.

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan reprised their roles of Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh, respectively.

