Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, ‘I don’t believe in tags like star, superstar or megastar’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he does not like to be categorised as a “star”. He spread his arms in Shah Rukh Khan’s style while making the comment.

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2019 18:39 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in comedy drama Hindi film Motichoor Chaknachoor.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in comedy drama Hindi film Motichoor Chaknachoor.(AFP)
         

He started his Bollywood career with minute, blink-and-miss roles in films like Sarfarosh, Shool and Munna Bhai MBBS. It almost took him 12 years of struggle to prove his mettle and find a role worth note . That was Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur, the film that came and changed his fate. Since then, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been soaring with every role -- be it Badlapur, Raees, Raman Raghav 2.0, Thackeray, Manto or Sacred Games.

Today, Nawazuddin enjoys a fiercely loyal fan following, but he does not like to be categorised as a “star”.“I don’t like to call myself a star. I do not believe in such tags. After being recognised as a star, superstar or megastar, the industry stereotypes artistes and make them do the same things,” Nawazuddin told IANS, spreading his arms out in Shah Rukh Khan’s signature style, in what seemed like a clear dig at typical hero roles.

 

“Real actors are those who do different types of roles, but when you get trapped in the ‘star’ category, you often end up facing stereotyping. All these things like ‘star’ and ‘superstar’ are just marketing strategies. That’s why I don’t like being called as a star,” he added.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor's top with Ram written on it attracts trolls, police complaint

Nawazuddin also feels that the “star” tag curbs growth of an actor. “I won’t be stuck in a comfort zone. It is very important for actor to do something beyond his or her comfort zone. I want to be versatile. If I start consider myself a star then I might become proud, and this can hamper my skills and growth as an artiste,” he said.

After back-to-back intense roles in Manto, Thackeray and Sacred Games, the 45-year-old decided to shift gear and try rom-com. He recently featured in the comedy drama Motichoor Chaknachoor. He will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan.

‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘Move came from Ajit Pawar-led NCP group’: Rajnath on Maharashtra stunner
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
‘Polls better than Bigg Boss’: How Twitter reacted to Maharashtra surprise
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
