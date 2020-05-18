e-paper
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, family quarantined at home in UP

Nawazuddin Siddiqui travelled from Mumbai to his village Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, with his family.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 09:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been quarantined at home after travelling from Mumbai to UP.
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family has been quarantined for 14 days in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district. The actor and his family underwent medical screening and have tested negative for Coronavirus.

The actor reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25. His mother, brother and sister-in-law also made the journey with him in his private vehicle. The actor told reporters that he underwent medical screenings at 25 points during his journey.

Kushalpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana police circle, said that the health officials had visited the home of the actor and ordered a 14-day quarantine for them.

Nawazuddin will soon be seen in Ghoomketu, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha have made special appearances in the project.

Produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), the film couldn’t release due to certain financial issues for the last few years. It will now release on ZEE5 on May 22. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the film is about a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin) whose scripts are stolen.

