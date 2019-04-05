Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in Glen Barretto’s Dusty to meet Rusty, Bangladeshi film No Land’s Man

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in filmmaker Glen Barretto’s road trip film, Dusty to meet Rusty. The film is about the journey of a girl who takes a road trip from Mumbai to Dharamshala in search of her childhood sweetheart but finds love on her way.

Dusty to meet Rusty will mark his third collaboration with producer Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia’s Woodpecker Movies after his upcoming films Motichoor Chaknachoor and Bole Chudiya”. “When Nawaz heard the narration, he loved the script instantly. Its an honour to work with talent like him who brings great value to the script with his nuances and outstanding performances,” Kiran said in a statement.

The preparation for the film has begun and another hero as a parallel male lead and a female actor are on the verge of being finalised. The shooting is scheduled to start in August this year with a start to finish schedule.

Nawazuddin has also signed up for Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man, which he will also be co-producing. The predominantly English-language film will revolve around a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the States, the producers said in a statement.

“The most coveted script ‘No Land’s Man’ is finally going to be made into a film. Thank you Mostofa Sarwar Farooki for the opportunity. Looking forward,” Nawzuddin tweeted.

No Land’s Man won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014 and was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan. It was chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year. The project is currently in pre-production stage and principal photography will commence later this year.

