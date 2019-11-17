e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Nawazuddin Siddqui: ‘You take an issue, add five songs and call it content driven, even I have started doing that’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who stars in Motichoor Chaknachoor that aims to address stereotypes around marriage and features special song by Sunny Leone, claims that content-driven cinema has turned formulaic.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2019 15:43 IST

Press Trust of India
Nawazuddin Siddiqui at a photoshoot and interview during the promotions for Motichoor Chaknachoor.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui at a photoshoot and interview during the promotions for Motichoor Chaknachoor.(IANS)
         

Content may be the king now, but for Nawazuddin Siddiqui even films on social issues tend to be as formulaic as mainstream Bollywood movies. Calling the current trend of socially-relevant movies a “propaganda”, the critically-acclaimed actor said many such films generally centre around an issue, but are peppered with the usual tropes.

“They are propaganda films, where you pick up an issue make it like a national crisis, it is not cinema. I don’t think so it is cinema. Whether I believe in it or not is another thing. “People call it content (cinema) but the recipe is same like that of hit Bollywood commercial film, which is five songs, dance, item number. So how can one call them content driven? “ Nawazuddin said.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin reveals hers was an ‘unexpected pregnancy’, says ‘won’t rush into marriage just because I am pregnant’

The actor, however, is not averse to signing such films as “that is what is working now”. “Like you take an issue, add five songs and call it content driven, even I have started doing that,” he added. Nawazuddin became an overnight star with Gangs of Wasseypur series and followed it up with performance-oriented films like The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Haraamkhor and at the same time did an array of commercial potboilers like Kick, Raees, Mom, Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others.

The actor believes to keep getting work it is essential for an artiste to have a commercial standing in the film industry. “It is necessary for an actor to have a commercial standing as then only a film is made, the film runs because of that. The film runs on their shoulder so it is necessary. I am doing a lot of commercial films today and that is because I have a market value. The distributors know it very well, they know the market value of an actor, they know why a film is a hit or flop.”

 

Asked about the perception about independent films not making commercial gains, Nawazuddin said the thinking needs to change. “Today small films are not flop, as they have alternate platforms like digital. The disaster happens when a big budget film fails, the hero of that film falls down. We don’t. While our films, after releasing in theatres when it goes on OTT it recovers the money easily.”

The actor’s latest film Motichoor Chaknachoor, a romantic-comedy about a 36-year-old man trying to find a wife released on Friday. The film also features Athiya Shetty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
It’s Sena vs BJP again, this time over Bal Thackeray
CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
2 killed after 117-year-old church gutted in fire in Meghalaya
2 killed after 117-year-old church gutted in fire in Meghalaya
6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility
6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News